COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State University is blending Halloween festivities with football this year, giving families a chance to celebrate the holiday together as part of its Operation Garnet Storm events.

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Halloween at FSU: Operation Garnet Storm brings trunk-or-treat, costumes and Seminole spirit to game day

Halloween is looking a little different at Florida State University this year.

As part of its Operation Garnet Storm festivities, FSU is bringing families together for a Halloween celebration that goes beyond the football field. From costumes and candy to plenty of Seminole spirit, Halloween celebrations are taking over Florida State.

As part of Operation Garnet Storm, FSU planned a number of special experiences for fans, including a trunk-or-treat giving children and families the opportunity to get in on the festivities.

"That's why we're doing the trunk or treat before the game, during the tailgate party. We're doing it in the concourses because we know it's Halloween night… a big tradition for some families and kids," Randy Burdette of Florida State Athletics said.

And while there's plenty of excitement surrounding game day, for many families, it's also an opportunity to make some Halloween memories together.

"I mean, they have been looking forward to it all week… we thought this would be a really fun way to spend our Halloween, coming out here and getting some candy, and Florida State is doing a lot of stuff inside the stadium, giving away some concessions and things for people dressing up, so we're just excited to come out here and have a good time with it," the Romig family said.

For families celebrating at Florida State, it's a chance to enjoy a little Halloween fun while showing off their Seminole spirit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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