One Week Boutique consignment sale returns to Tallahassee as neighbors stretch budgets

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The One Week Boutique in Tallahassee is helping families stretch their budgets. The consignment sale offers deals on clothes and baby gear, with unsold items benefiting local nonprofits.

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Tallahassee families stretch budgets at the One Week Boutique consignment sale inside the Civic Center

Hundreds of families are shopping for deals on everything from clothes to toys at the Civic Center this week, hoping to stretch their budgets a little further.

The One Week Boutique gathers and sells items from hundreds of local families, giving shoppers more options at a lower cost. The event features rows of clothing sorted by size, toys, shoes, and baby gear all in one place.

"What I really love about it is everything that isn’t sold at the end is...donated to local nonprofits throughout the community, so it’s an opportunity for families to buy things at the at a fraction of the cost. But then also for the families that are selling to make a little bit, especially during times like these in this economy, it’s a true true blessing," Kara Payne said.

"It’s amazing to me that we have this here in Tallahassee, and we are able to provide this as a service to all of the local people in this area but also surrounding areas," Jen Reece said.

Whether it’s a Batman stroller or even a new tennis racket, families say you never really know what you’ll find, but it is usually a deal.

"It’s like a chase. It’s a treasure hunt. It’s just fun looking to see maybe something unique, something that no one else has, or something that you’ve never seen before. You may find at the One Week Boutique my…identical twin sister is having her second baby on Saturday, and I actually was able to pick up a double stroller. And this actually retails at $899 and I was able to get it for $175," neighbor Mackenzi Biehl said.

"And it’s amazing, like this costume, I know it's like seven months from Halloween, but $6, I mean, he put it on right away, and it’s amazing because I have a 10-year-old at home, which I already got like 14 sizing up. It's great with these prices, you can’t be that," neighbor Elsa Garza said.

Consigners say they are happy to sell items back to the community.

"It feels great to be able to give our gently used items at such a discounted price, and you know back when I first started doing this, it was really important for me to get stuff that was way cheaper. And even still now, I mean, this economy is awful to be able to get our stuff at such a discount price and fill my kids closet up with all the things that we need," Virginia Gaskins said.

Organizers are encouraging people to bring items to the Civic Center tomorrow between 12:30 and 1:30.

The sale opens to the public on Friday and runs through Sunday at the Civic Center, with additional discounts expected on the final day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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