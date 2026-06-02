New exhibit at FAMU celebrates 40 years of "Black Masks" magazine

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida A&M University's Foster Tanner Fine Arts Gallery is opening a landmark exhibition on June 6, honoring 40 years of "Black Masks magazine", founded by Dr. Beth Turner.

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FAMU exhibition celebrates 40 years of Black Masks magazine and its cultural legacy

Florida A&M University's Foster Tanner Fine Arts Gallery will transform into a celebration of Black artistry, history, and storytelling on June 6 with the opening of the Black Masks Exhibition.

The exhibit marks the 40th anniversary of "Black Masks" magazine, founded and published by Dr. Beth Turner. Visitors will find larger-than-life magazine covers, archival materials, and displays chronicling the publication's impact over four decades. The exhibit stretches across two floors of the gallery and will remain on display through Aug. 29.

Evelyn Harris, a curator and producer of the Black Masks Exhibition, says the milestone reflects something truly singular in publishing.

"It's very, very important and special because one there is no other publication like 'Black Masks' and its existence and what Dr. Turner set out to do in 1984. No one followed behind her, so, and she has been successful in doing that and highlighting black talent. So what I wanted to do with this exhibition was just turn to, like page in the spotlight and put on it Dr. Turner because no one has spotlighted her," Harris said.

Curators say the exhibit is an opportunity to recognize the artists, writers, and visionaries that made "Black Masks" a cultural staple.

Willis Fedd, the marketing director of FAMU Essential Theater, says the exhibit offers a rare look at the broader meaning of the arts.

"This is a one-of-a-kind exhibit. I haven't seen anything like it, which is why I'm so proud to be part of it. But also it gives you a history — one for black Theater, but just theater as a whole — what it means to the community, what the arts means in the community, and why you should support it. You know she's also worked for professionals, but she's also worked with students," Fedd said.

"Yeah, we're making history here," Harris said.

Organizers hope the community will celebrate the heritage represented in the exhibit and that a younger generation of students and artists will be inspired by this significant chapter of Black artistic expression.

An opening reception on Saturday will celebrate Dr. Turner's legacy and the lasting impact of her magazine.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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