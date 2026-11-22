COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State's day of celebration in Tallahassee ended in disappointment, as the NC State Wolfpack scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat the Seminoles 28-10 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

NC State scores 21 unanswered in second half to beat Florida State 28-10 on Seminole Heritage Day

It was a day meant to celebrate Seminole pride. From homecoming to honoring the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Doak Campbell Stadium was filled with tradition — and a little turquoise. For the first time in program history, Florida State took the field in turquoise uniforms, with matching end zones, to celebrate Seminole heritage.

But beyond the celebrations, there was plenty on the line. The Seminoles entered the afternoon just one win away from bowl eligibility, with the NC State Wolfpack standing in their way.

Florida State wasted no time getting the offense going. Ashton Daniels aired it out deep to Danzy, setting the tone on the Seminoles' opening drive. The Noles finished what they started, with Zay Parks finding the end zone from 9 yards out to put Florida State on the board first, 7-0.

But the Wolfpack had an answer, responding with a touchdown of its own as CJ Bailey connected with Darius Johnson on a short pass to even things up at seven. Then, in the final seconds of the half, Gabe Panikowski drilled a 54-yard field goal to give the Noles a 10-7 lead at the break.

Coming out of the locker room, NC State wasted no time flipping the script. DeAndre Desinor punched it in from 5 yards out as the Wolfpack took their first lead of the afternoon, 14-10.

The Wolfpack weren't done there. Back in the red zone, Bailey dropped back and found Douglas in the end zone for six, extending NC State's lead to 21-10.

Things would go from bad to worse for the Seminoles. On Florida State's next possession, Daniels looked to get something going, but his pass was picked off by NC State. The Wolfpack made the Noles pay, as Bailey found Dozier in the end zone for another touchdown, turning the takeaway into points and extending the lead to 28-10.

"Disappointed in how we played really offensively after the first drive; we couldn't maintain any consistency…when you can't run the ball offensively and can't stop the run on the other side, and you give up explosive plays, it's tough sledding, and that's what it was tonight, so we hurt, disappointed because we put a lot into this. I thought we had a good week of preparation going, and obviously I didn't do a good enough job ready to have those guys ready to play," Rick Stockstill said.

A day that started with celebration ended in disappointment for the Seminoles. Now the Noles will look to regroup and finish their season on a high note when rival Florida comes to Tallahassee for a Black Friday showdown at Doak Campbell Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.