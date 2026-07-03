Lively Technical College earned a Commissioner's Choice Award in Florida's Statewide Welding and Fabrication Challenge, proving technical education builds workforce-ready skills employers need.

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Lively Technical College wins statewide welding award for America's 250th anniversary project

Lively Technical College is celebrating after receiving one of three Commissioner's Choice Awards in Florida's Statewide Welding and Fabrication Challenge.

Students designed a piece celebrating America's 250th anniversary, standing out among entries from schools across Florida.

"It felt pretty good to win throughout the whole state of Florida," Nathan Davis, a Lively Technical student, said.

Instructor Daniel Schiul said the recognition reflects the effort students put into their craft.

"It's a good representation of you know, when you work hard, you create stuff, and this is something that will be around forever. You can drive by years from now. And say I was a part of that, and for Lively to be a part of that is phenomenal, one first in state. I mean, there's nothing better to me," Schiul said.

Instructors say projects like this go far beyond learning how to weld. Students develop problem-solving, precision, creativity, and teamwork — skills employers are looking for every day.

Student Alyssa Ptachick said the program transformed her from a beginner into someone ready to enter the workforce.

"Got in here and I didn't know anything. I just was like, you know, piping would be cool to do, and then I learned a lot. I mean, I've never used a grinder before, I know how to use that now, and a welder like the instructors are awesome. I mean, it definitely helps me prepare to leave and then go work," Ptachick said.

For Davis, the program connected a lifelong passion with a career path.

"You know, this is pretty fun to do and I was like it would be pretty nice to make money while I'm doing it too and it's just something I've always enjoyed working with my hands and then building stuff and fixing things so when I got into the I was like isn't too hard and it's a lot of fun and I get to build a lot of cool stuff like the eagle," Davis said.

The award is recognition that countless hours spent cutting, measuring, grinding, and welding can open doors beyond the classroom.

School leaders hope the recognition encourages more students to consider technical education, showing success doesn't always require a traditional four-year path. Lively leaders say this award isn't just about one finished project — it's about preparing students with the skills they'll carry into Florida's workforce for years to come.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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