COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FSU's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is celebrating 35 years of offering older adults a chance to learn, connect, and stay engaged.

Learning doesn't stop after retirement: FSU's OLLI program keeps adults engaged and connected

Adults of all ages are heading back to the classroom at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida State University not for grades or degrees, but simply for the joy of learning.

The lifelong learning program offers a wide variety of courses covering topics like science, history, the arts, and current events. Most participants are 50 and older, but anyone can join. Unlike traditional college classes, there are no tests, grades, or required reading.

This year, OLLI is celebrating 35 years in the Tallahassee community.

OLLI President Debbie Justice-Obley says the organization exists to keep people connected.

"I would say it's an organization to help people stay involved, and engaged, and socialized," Justice-Obley said.

Justice-Obley says the benefits of participation go beyond the classroom.

"It helps people stay involved in the community, stay involved with other people. It's important for socialization purposes to keep your mind, you know, keep your mind where it's supposed to be."

Students say the program provides more than just knowledge. It also creates a sense of community.

Kent Putnam, an OLLI student and 1st Vice President, says the experience has taken him places he never expected.

"I found that the trips with OLLI had so many places. I've been to some wonderful places that I might not have been without it, but also that was really a community-building experience. Those people are really mean a lot to me," he said.

For Putnam, the program has delivered something rare.

"This is about as good as retirement can get."

Instructors say teaching these classes is both fun and meaningful. David Proctor, a retired Tallahassee State College professor who now teaches at OLLI, says the students' enthusiasm makes the program special.

"OLLI is a terrific program, a terrific organization. I think lifelong learning is really important. I just retired from Tallahassee State College after a wonderful career, and everybody here at OLLI is curious and interested and wants to stay active, and I just think it's a terrific program," Proctor said.

Registration for spring courses is still open, with classes offered both in person and online.

