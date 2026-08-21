COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — For the first time in program history, a Florida State golfer is the U.S. Amateur champion.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Jack Whaley becomes the first Florida State golfer to win the U.S. Amateur championship

Rising senior Jack Whaley returned to Tallahassee after a run that not only put his name in the FSU record books — but also earned him opportunities to play on some of golf's biggest stages.

"It's been pretty chaotic, you know, and an absolutely unbelievable experience, and I can't thank everyone enough who's helped me get through it," Whaley said.

Whaley defeated Jay Leng Junior four-and-three in the championship match to win the Havemeyer Trophy.

He entered match play after finishing 60th in stroke play — then went six-and-oh the rest of the way to capture the title.

The win makes Whaley the first Seminole to win the U.S. Amateur — and just the third Englishman to do it.

"It means the most you know, for Coach Jones and the coaching staff at Florida State to take a chance on me last year after playing NAIA golf to now being sat in this position can't thank them enough and for them to be able to experience being there at Merion with me when I won I think it's going to be an incredible memory for us all and I think we're all going to cherish it forever," Whaley said.

The win comes with some major opportunities. Whaley earns exemptions into the 2027 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

He was also named to the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team earlier this week.

Whaley still has his senior season ahead of him at Florida State. But after becoming the first Seminole to win this championship, he'll now have the chance to represent FSU on some of golf's biggest stages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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