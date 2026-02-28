Indianapolis Clowns make history at Banana Ball World Tour stop in Tallahassee

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Indianapolis Clowns made history at the Banana Ball World Tour in Tallahassee, winning game two at Dick Howser Stadium Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Clowns made history at Dick Howser Stadium during night two of the Banana Ball World Tour in Tallahassee, defeating the Savannah Bananas in front of a packed crowd.

The Clowns, one of the last teams from the Negro Leagues to disband, returned to baseball for the first time since the late 1980s. The historic franchise is known for blending high-level play with comedy.

Fans filled Dick Howser Stadium for the event, bringing high energy to the second night of the tour.

"Super excited, this is my second Banana Ball game, so I'm really really stoked. It's just so much fun they bring a lot of excitement, it's a good environment and you know after a hard week at work, you need something fun and that's what it is," a fan said.

Players also embraced the moment. Former Tallahassee State College Eagle Tanner Thomas returned to Tallahassee, the city where his college career began, as a member of the Party Animals.

"No matter what it was a win-win for the Party Animals. We're part of history. The Clowns played so good tonight. They deserve it. But being back to Tallahassee means the world. I mean this is pretty much home for me of me being an adult. Feels great to be here. I'm glad Talla got a witness of history today," Thomas said.

Former FAMU baseball player Malachi Mitchell, also known as Flash the Kid, now plays for the Indianapolis Clowns and spoke about being part of the franchise's return.

"Been since 1989. It's about time, you know, we are home again. Let's do it. Let's show the world. Let them know the Clowns are back. We're trying to take over… I mean Tallahassee's gonna give you the best energy you can find so being able to come back to get our first dub in front of Tallahassee ain't no better feeling man," Mitchell said.

The Savannah Bananas are set to close out the first stop of the world tour Saturday night. Action resumes at 7 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

