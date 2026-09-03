Hundreds of students still waiting to move into Perla Apartments nearly 2 weeks after move-in date

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Hundreds of college students still don't have a move-in date for Perla Apartments in College Town, nearly two weeks after they were supposed to get their keys.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Students wait for apartments

Management said last week its goal was to get everyone moved in this week, but students are still waiting.

In a new update sent to residents Tuesday night, Perla said it's still working with inspectors and city officials on the remaining requirements for its certificate of occupancy.

The hotel shuffle isn't over yet, either. Perla said limited hotel availability during the Labor Day and game-day weekend means some students may have to move to another hotel — including some farther from campus.

Perla is also now offering up to $50 a week for laundry and has doubled its maximum storage reimbursement from $100 to $200 per resident.

The big question remains: when can these students actually move in?

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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