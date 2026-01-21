TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Goodwill Big Bend recently opened a trailer donation site at Village Commons in Northeast Tallahassee, offering convenient drop-offs for the community.



The trailer lets donors drop off clothing, household items, and small furniture without waiting in line.

Ninety cents of every donated dollar goes to local workforce training programs.

Watch the video below to hear from Goodwill about this project.

Goodwill opens first trailer donation site in Northeast Tallahassee for convenient drop-offs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Justin White, your neighborhood reporter in Northeast Tallahassee.

Goodwill is giving neighbors a quick and easy new way to donate right in their own community.

Adam Frost, Marketing and Communications Manager for Goodwill Big Bend, said,

"We're thrilled to have these trailers. We're thrilled to be able to bring a more convenient mode of donation to the community and thrilled to continue to serve the community through the donations that we collect. And if there's not one near you now, then there will be one near you soon," Marketing and Communications Manager for Goodwill Big Bend Adam Frost said.

Goodwill Big Bend has opened its first trailer-style donation drop-off site at Village Commons off Village Square Boulevard.

The trailers let donors drop off clothing, household items, and small furniture quickly, without waiting in line.

Goodwill says 90 cents of every dollar from donation sales go straight into workforce training and career services, helping neighbors gain skills at no cost.

"What the donations really do for the community is that one donation creates three hours of no-cost career training...I think last year we served over 13,000 people in the Big Bend region," said Frost.

Goodwill says it plans to expand trailer drop-off sites to more neighborhoods, making it even easier for the community to give back.

And Fred Watford, Vice President of Transportation for Goodwill Big Bend, says these donation trailers also create jobs right here in the community.

From Northeast Tallahassee, I'm Justin White, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.