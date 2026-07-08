COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Global Leadership Summit returns to Tallahassee Aug. 6–7. Join leaders from across North Florida for two days of keynotes, networking, and growth. Register at isf.com/gls.

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Global Leadership Summit returns to Tallahassee for second year

The Global Leadership Summit is returning to Tallahassee for the second year in a row, bringing world-class leadership development to Florida's capital city through a live simulcast event on Aug. 6 and 7.

The event, hosted at the Florida Technology Council inside Tallahassee State College's Center for Innovation, will feature keynote presentations broadcast live from the global summit while attendees spend two days networking and learning alongside leaders from across North Florida.

Jonathan Conrad, CEO of ISF, said the summit is designed for leaders across all sectors.

"We see this as an event for all leaders, so if you're a pastor, you're a student if you're a medical professional, if you were in state government, if you're a politician, if you are a legislator, whatever that is, this is for you," Conrad said.

The event is made possible through a partnership between ISF and the Florida Technology Council. Organizers say the collaboration helps position Tallahassee as more than just a government town.

"You know, it's our home. It's where we are. We really believe in investing in leaders in our community. Both at the Florida Technology Council and at ISF is a passion of ours we believe that leaders make a huge difference in the community," Conrad said.

James Taylor, CEO of the Florida Technology Council, said bringing the summit to Tallahassee has been a deliberate goal.

"I saw it, and I knew we had to have that in Tallahassee and I was surprised we hadn't. It's been years since it's been here, so last year we made it a goal, working with ISF, to bring this event to Tallahassee. It's not just leadership. It's about everything that's behind leadership. What makes you strong? What really brings you to the table as someone that wants to give back to Tallahassee." Taylor said.

Conrad said attendees consistently leave with something meaningful.

"They will always give you something where you walk away and you say that is gonna change how I leave and that's what I think is so important," Conrad said.

The event is fully catered and designed to create an environment where leaders can learn from global experts while building connections close to home.

Registration is open. More information is available at www.isf.com/gls.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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