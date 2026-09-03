FSU study links lower GLP-1 hormone response to eating disorder severity in Tallahassee women

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FSU researchers studied 399 women to examine how the body's natural GLP-1 response relates to eating disorders — and what it could mean for future treatment options.

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FSU study links lower GLP-1 hormone response to binge eating severity in Tallahassee women

Nearly 400 women in the Tallahassee area are helping Florida State University researchers better understand what happens inside the body during binge eating — and potentially how eating disorders could be treated in the future.

FSU Robert O'Loughlin Distinguished Professor Pamela Keel and her team studied 399 women, most with an eating disorder, all from the greater Tallahassee area. Their research focused on GLP-1, a hormone naturally released after eating that helps signal to the brain that food has been consumed.

"GLP-1 gets released from the body to effectively signal your brain that you've eaten food… And so what the medications do is they basically mimic that response so that the brain is like, 'Oh, I think I'm good. I can stop now,'" Keel said.

Researchers found participants with a history of greater weight loss had a lower natural GLP-1 response after eating. That lower response was associated with needing more food to feel satisfied — and the severity of their binge-eating episodes.

"It helps us identify a group of people who might benefit from treatment with a GLP-1 receptor agonist or GLP-1 medication. We already know that these folks aren't as likely to respond to psychotherapy," Keel said.

Researchers have known for years that factors like genetics and hormones can influence who is vulnerable to binge eating. Keel says eating disorders are not simply a matter of willpower.

"That's not true. It's not fair. It's not a choice. What's really going on is a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors that are contributing to why somebody has an eating disorder," Keel said.

Keel says GLP-1 medications are not the answer for everyone. Instead, the research could help scientists better understand why some people don't respond as well to existing treatments — and whether biology could help doctors eventually determine which treatment may work best.

For those who recognize their own struggle in this research, Keel offered a direct message.

"For anybody hearing about this research who's struggling with their eating, I would say seek help. We have a lot of different options available," Keel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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