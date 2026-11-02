COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Mike Norvell's departure as Florida State's head football coach has prompted a mix of reactions from students, ranging from relief to hope for a turnaround in the program.

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FSU students react to Norvell's release

For students nearing graduation, like Kyra Sumnick, the coaching change brings the possibility of seeing the Seminoles return to winning before their time on campus comes to an end.

"I just hope that I can go to one game where we're winning, so I can just enjoy the end of my senior year," Sumnick said.

While some students are looking ahead to what could come next, others say frustration with the program has been building for some time.

FSU student Aiden Fitzgerald says he believes the decision to part ways with Norvell was overdue.

"I think we're relieved it finally happened. I think it was a long time coming. Should have been happening since last year," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald also questioned the amount of money being spent on the football program compared with the results on the field.

"For that record, way too much spending going on, and not enough winning," Fitzgerald said.

Sumnick says the team's performance affects more than what happens during a game. She says winning can influence the atmosphere across campus and give the Seminole community something to rally around.

"Yeah, I think we've been down in the dumps. I think it will really help us like all come together and celebrate," Sumnick said.

As the university looks toward its next head football coach, students say expectations are high. They want to see the Seminoles return to winning and restore a sense of pride across campus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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