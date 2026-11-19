COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FSU students are contributing photos, letters and memorabilia to a time capsule that will stay sealed in the university's archives until its 200th anniversary in 2051.

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FSU students leave a message for the future as university builds time capsule for 200th anniversary

What would you want someone 25 years from now to know about your life today?

Students at Florida State University are getting the chance to answer that question — and leave a piece of themselves behind for the next generation of Seminoles.

As Florida State celebrates its 175th anniversary, students are getting the chance to become part of that history themselves. It might not look like much right now, but 25 years from now, something as simple as a photo, a letter or a piece of Florida State memorabilia could tell a story about what life was like in 2026.

Through a partnership between FSU Libraries and Homecoming, those personal pieces of history are being collected for a time capsule. But this one won't be buried underground. Instead, it will be preserved inside the university's Special Collections and Archives — sealed away from public view until Florida State's 200th anniversary in 2051.

For University Archivist Taylor Henning, that's what makes this project so important.

"It was really important that everyone feel included in the history of FSU and feel that they can see themselves in that history. So in 25 years, you can all come back and see what you donated or see what your parents donated or what your friends donated and maybe be able to see yourself in the archives," Henning said.

While 2051 may feel like a long way away, for the students contributing, it's a chance to leave something behind that will outlast their time on campus.

"I mean this is a super cool event it's obviously nice to see all the students faculty and alumni coming here together to celebrate FSU's history," FSU student Peter Albu said.

"I just wanted to put something in there as a remembrance for me as an fsu student and all the things that I have done here throughout my legacy and I'm hoping to come back in the future as an alumni and review all the things in the time capsule and hopefully see all the memories and things people have put in there to continue their legacy at Florida state," Albu said.

For FSU student Jean Oguntade, the contribution carries a deeply personal meaning.

"I decided to donate pictures of my mom and I. I'm a second generation Seminole and she graduated from here in 83' with her PHD and I just always felt it was important to continue traditions…it's a lot different then when she was here in '83 but I just felt it was necessary to continue the legacy and I made her a promise to do that, unfortunately she's now my angel in heaven but I know that she can see and sends blessings my way," Oguntade said.

Students can contribute to the time capsule through the end of the semester.

Twenty-five years from now, the students walking these same halls may have a very different Florida State experience. But thanks to the people contributing, they'll have a chance to see what it was like to be a Seminole in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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