FSU student union hosts interactive art installation highlighting abuse survivor stories

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FSU's Voices Project brings together art, engineering, and survivor storytelling to spark meaningful conversations about childhood sexual abuse prevention.

The seven-foot-tall sculpture standing inside the Florida State University Student Union combines art, engineering, and survivor storytelling.

The project was built through a collaboration with Lauren's Kids, a nonprofit focused on preventing childhood sexual abuse through education and advocacy, and FSU's Master Craftsman Studio after months of planning.

Studio Manager Phil Gleason and a team of students completed the sculpture, bringing the idea to life.

"Just to see it up in public was pretty magnificent, as we had not seen it all together yet, and so it was a proud moment for everybody who was involved," Gleason said.

The installation is made up of 20 plexiglass panels designed to align perfectly from specific viewing points.

But beyond the visual effect, creators say the meaning behind the piece is what matters most. Visitors can scan QR codes attached to the sculpture to hear anonymous survivor stories.

"But I think it kind of just lends creedence to the power of art and validates our studio in the community, and so that alone was very powerful. But when we put it in public and see how other people interact and respond to it, it's a very powerful message and subject matter that we're dealing with," Gleason said.

Organizers say those stories are meant to make the experience personal, turning the artwork into more than something people walk past.

Lauren Book, founder of Lauren's Kids, says while survivors may carry painful and fragmented experiences, support and healing can help bring people back to a sense of wholeness.

The Voices Project will remain inside the FSU Student Union through May 31.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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