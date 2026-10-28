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Officer Cody Poppell recognized with Medal of Valor Award

Cody Poppell
Florida State University Police Department<br/>
Cody Poppell
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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University Police Department said Officer Cody Poppell received the 2026 State Law Enforcement Chiefs Association Medal of Valor Award.

Poppell is recognized for actions taken during the April 17, 2025, active shooter attack on the FSU campus.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said Poppell rode his motorcycle over a sidewalk and onto campus. He then fired multiple shots, bringing the situation to an end.

“Officer Poppell exemplifies heroism, selfless service, and an unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the FSU community,” the Florida State University Police Department said.

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