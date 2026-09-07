COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State opens ACC play Monday night against SMU at Doak Campbell Stadium — and thousands of fans are making it a Labor Day tradition.

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Florida State fans spend Labor Day at Doak Campbell for ACC opener against SMU

Thousands of Florida State fans in Tallahassee are mixing Labor Day celebrations with garnet and gold as the Seminoles open ACC play Monday night against SMU.

Florida State enters the game 1-0, hosting the Mustangs in their first-ever trip to Doak Campbell Stadium.

Andrew Richterkessing, an FSU fan, said:

"It's Labor Day, right, you wanna enjoy your day off, we're gonna have the best experience here we got the best parties one of the best football programs of all time. What a better way to enjoy your day off and celebrate with your friends and your family and watching one of the best teams perform."

From tailgates to family traditions, fans are turning the three-day weekend into a full day of Seminole football.

Josh Wallenfelz, another FSU fan, said:

"I grew up here, so the school means a lot to me. I went here, grew up watching the games, and I don't get to see my friends and family. You know, as much as I would like to, it's a great opportunity to have a day off of work. I figured, you know, when I have this opportunity again, so I want to come over and see all my friends, so you only gotta do this about six times a year, so I want to take advantage of it."

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell said the Monday night schedule and the stakes of the matchup have the program energized.

"A little bit different week schedule, just with playing Monday night, but excited for a conference opener back in Doak. Gonna be in an electric, electric atmosphere, national TV. This is a championship-caliber opponent game, all part of it here to kick off ACC play, and very excited for what's in front of us, the opportunity that's there."

The two programs have met only once before. SMU beat Florida State 42-16 in Dallas two years ago. Monday night gives the Seminoles their first shot at the Mustangs on their home turf.

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