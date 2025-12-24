FSU QB Castellanos declares for NFL Draft, backup QB Glenn to enter portal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State's starting quarterback in 2025 is hoping to go pro.

Tommy Castellanos declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on social media Tuesday.

Lets do it 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NAEGl1UQkS — Thomas Castellanos (@Tommy_casto) December 24, 2025

In his post, Castellanos thanked Florida State saying, "Thank you for changing my life. Being a Seminole has been an absolute dream come true." He added, "I will carry the garnet and gold with me wherever I go."

Castellanos transferred to Florida State from Boston College before the 2025 season.

His presence kick-started FSU's offense and helped them defeat Alabama in Week 1.

Castellanos went on to throw for more than 2700 yards and rush for 557 yards with 24 total touchdowns in 2025.

Despite his solid performance, FSU finished the season 5-7.

The announcement adds to the list of changes the football program has seen this offseason.

Castellanos' decision follows defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr's draft declaration earlier this month.

This announcement also follows a decision by the NCAA to block Castellanos' waiver request for an extra year of eligibility. An attorney representing the quarterback said he was appealing that decision.

Earlier on Tuesday, backup FSU quarterback Brock Glenn announced he was entering the transfer portal, marking another departure from FSU's QB room.

I have loved every minute of my time here. Grateful and thankful for everyone that’s been apart of it.



Thank you, FSU! pic.twitter.com/QeETwfdoAj — Brock Glenn (@Brock1Glenn) December 23, 2025

This offseason, FSU also released DB coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and promoted Austin Tucker to QB coach.

