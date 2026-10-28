COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — McCullough says the university understands the seriousness of the moment and is nearing completion of its athletics department evaluation, including what it wants in a new athletic director.

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FSU President Richard McCullough addresses growing frustration over Seminole athletics in letter to fans

Florida State University President Richard McCullough is addressing the growing frustration surrounding Seminole athletics.

In a letter to fans and supporters, McCullough acknowledged the concerns about the football program and the future of FSU athletics. He said university leadership understands the seriousness of the moment and is working on a plan for long-term success.

McCullough also revealed that the university is nearing completion of its evaluation of the athletics department, including what it wants in its next athletic director.

The letter comes after the firing of former Athletic Director Michael Alfred, who oversaw multiple losing football seasons during his tenure. The search for a new athletic director could begin soon.

McCullough acknowledged that results need to change, while urging fans to continue supporting the current players. He said the university is not asking fans to lower their expectations, but is instead promising to work toward meeting them.

McCullough is also encouraging fans to pack Doak Campbell Stadium for the remainder of the season.

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