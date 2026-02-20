FSU engineering professor returns to "Survivor" island for 50th season

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FSU engineering professor Christian Hubicki will make a second appearance on the reality TV show "Survivor" for season 50. He finishing seventh during his first run on the island in season 37.

A Florida State University engineering professor is heading back to reality TV for a second chance at the million-dollar prize.

Christian Hubicki, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, will compete in the 50th season of "Survivor."

The Baltimore native first appeared on season 37 of the show, finishing in seventh place while becoming a fan favorite.

"I actually cried when I got the call," Hubicki said. "Jeff Probst the host himself hopped on a zoom call. I was not told he was going to be on, to tell me that I was selected and asked if I would go. You know, put me on the spot. Of course, I said yes, but I just got teary it's just the flattery. Realizing that of all these 750 people, that have played the show, that they chose you."

Hubicki says preparing for his return looks different this time around. While physical training remains important, he believes mental and social strategy may matter even more for his second appearance.

"I have a friend who is another professor in the department who is a runner; he's a professional. He was a professional runner, and he was training me to do a 5K, which is a lot for me. But so much of my preparation was thinking about how I should engage other people on the island what was this game going to be about this time. Because it's not the same as your first time, even though you're going back again," Hubicki said.

Even while competing on the island, Hubicki says he'll be thinking about his students back at FSU.

"I hope my students when they're watching say, 'Wow I didn't think my professor could do that maybe there are things that I can do, that I didn't think I could do'…There is a way to adapt to new environments in fact in ways that you never thought maybe were possible for you, so don't limit yourself in what you can do," Hubicki said.

Hubicki hopes his return to "Survivor" shows students that growth happens when you push past your comfort zone and that even a professor can take big risks.

