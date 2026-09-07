COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — For FSU athletes, responsibilities don't end when they leave the court or field. For many, building a personal brand has become part of the college experience and part of the plan for what comes next.

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FSU athletes navigate NIL opportunities, personal branding alongside academics

Carra Sassack, an FSU beach volleyball player, says NIL has opened doors beyond athletics, giving her a chance to connect with supporters who see her as more than just a player.

"Just intrinsically motivating, meeting new people, and building those relationships have just been so rewarding. And I think — especially because student-athletes have a lot of pressure to perform on their own — having that outlet to have people that support them for who they are as a person and not just the athlete is super rewarding," Sassack said.

Sassack said she has worked with multiple NIL organizations and has even been approached directly by a company. She said she hopes to carry the skills she's developed into life after beach volleyball.

But not every athlete can take advantage of NIL right away.

FSU punter Daniel Hughes says his F-1 visa prevents him from participating in NIL deals while he's in school, so he's focusing on growing his social media presence now to take advantage of opportunities later.

"Because I don't want to violate my visa or my eligibility, I'm just building a big social media brand right now, and then once I'm done with college, then I'll exploit that. And then I will really dive into NIL, which will just be normal work," Hughes said.

FSU NIL coordinator Charlie Votey says the added layer of brand-building — which can include creating content, understanding contracts, and managing money — is a significant ask for students already balancing academics and athletics. Votey says Florida State is working to be a resource for athletes, particularly around financial literacy.

"Before, obviously, NIL, they weren't able to really, you know, create, generate wealth for themselves, and really now you see that with the student-athletes. And there's a negative to that. You know, it's young kids with a lot of wealth all of a sudden can have a negative effect. But again, that's just why it's so important with Florida State to be a resource for these athletes," Votey said.

Votey says NIL is still evolving and college athletes will likely face more challenges on top of their coursework, but those changes will also bring new opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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