FSU alumnus launches AI app to help neighbors understand legislation

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FSU alum Joseph Visconti, alongside other FSU alums and students, created Delilah, an AI app that helps Americans understand legislation.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Florida State University alum launches AI app to make legislation more accessible

The app uses artificial intelligence to make bills more accessible to the average person and promote civic engagement.

Joseph Visconti, the founder and CEO of Delilah, launched the social networking-style app in January. It recently hit the top news charts on Apple's App Store.

"Delilah is the first civic tool to use artificial intelligence for all people across America to understand legislation in Congress and all of the states," Visconti said.

Visconti says the inspiration came while working inside the Governor's Office.

"I saw that there was a disconnect between my ability to read legislation and how it was affecting my life. And so from that point, I said, 'Hey, can we create a tool that basically takes this information and gives access to Americans?' And boom, the idea hit," Visconti said.

Users can follow bills, discuss issues, and stay updated on policies affecting their communities, all in one place.

During a live demonstration, Visconti asked the app about Florida state agency employment and healthcare in the Florida state budget. The app responded that healthcare insurance assessment costs could potentially increase, noting that current budget language imposes a new administrative health insurance assessment on state agencies starting in fiscal year 2026.

The team behind Delilah is heavily connected to FSU, with current and former students helping develop and grow the platform. Chief Technology Officer Mathew Koziol is a current FSU student.

"So really just being able to bring change makes everyone around me more informed. You know, my friends are like 'God, I didn't even know like this was going on.' I'm like, 'Yeah, check it on Delilah. We got it.' So it's just been, you know, very huge and you know exciting, and I'm very glad to be part of this process," Koziol said.

According to a survey by Johns Hopkins, 80% of Americans cannot name their state legislator. The team hopes Delilah can help both older and younger audiences feel more involved in government and public policy.

Visconti says his team is preparing to release an updated version of the app later this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.