COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Warrick Dunn Charities hosts a free wellness event in Tallahassee on Saturday with health, financial, and community resources for families.

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Free wellness event coming to Tallahassee on Saturday with health, financial, and family resources

For many families, taking care of their health isn't just about making better choices — it's about having access to the resources to do it.

That's the idea behind a free community wellness event coming to Tallahassee Saturday.

Jessica Williams, of the Griffin Heights Neighborhood Association, said the event is personal for her.

"This was near and dear to my heart to build our community back up, bring unity back to our community, and share these resources with the members in our community," Williams said.

Warrick Dunn Charities says wellness goes beyond what happens inside a doctor's office. The organization is bringing together health professionals, financial experts, community organizations, and family activities under one roof. The hope is to give families practical tools they can continue using long after the event ends.

Ashley Manago, program director, said the goal is to connect families with resources they can rely on.

"We want to make sure that we are highlighting the resources that are in this local community because when we go back to our our designated areas, we still want the community to reach out to those resources so they can continue their journey so know that these are these people coming to their community is people that they can trust and can continue their journey," Manago said.

For years, Warrick Dunn Charities has worked to strengthen families in communities across the Southeast. Williams said she is proof that those efforts can last well beyond a single day.

"I was blessed by Warrick Dunn Charities as a home recipient he came in. He furnished my home right here in this very community. The very community that I grew up in… the program director for the Warrick Dunn charities made a connection with me. She will send out information about wellness events in different cities, and I'm like this would be perfect for my community," Williams said.

Now, she is encouraging others to take advantage of the opportunity.

Manago said the event has something to offer everyone.

"I think everyone has the opportunity to learn something from it, so yes, it's for everyone. There's something for everyone," Manago said.

Organizers say Saturday is about more than offering free services. They hope it's an opportunity for families to take that first step toward better physical, mental, and financial health — and to build habits that last long after the event ends.

"Plant Your Path to Wellness" runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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