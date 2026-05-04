COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Animals of Section B show how community and tradition can transform a college baseball program. Here's how FSU fans have built something bigger than the game.

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Florida State's Section B Animals bring decades of tradition to Dick Howser Stadium

For generations of Florida State fans, the sounds of baseball at Dick Howser Stadium haven't just come from the field.

Known as the Animals of Section B, the fan section has become one of the most recognizable traditions in college baseball. What started as a group of loud students decades ago has evolved into a tradition generations of Seminoles now associate with Florida State baseball.

Steve Friedlander, the longest-tenured Animal, said the group's impact on the game is undeniable.

"I think we make a big difference, I know we make a big difference," Friedlander said.

Friedlander said the energy Section B brings goes beyond simple crowd noise.

"Home field advantage not just playing at home, but in front of your fans who are supporting you and who are loud. We have absolutely intimidated the opposition," Friedlander said.

Johnny Mac, a Section B Animal with 48 years of experience in the section, said the group grew from a genuine love of Florida State baseball.

"Being around 48 years, it started organically, you know, just people love from Florida State baseball trying to get the team, you know, every little bit of help, so you get the crowd into it. It's just you know, like another family out here, my baseball family, and it's just excitement is the cheering for the team, the players love it the fans love it. The parents love it, and it's getting everyone involved to kinda give our players a little bit of home-field advantage," Mac said.

The chants, traditions, and nonstop energy have helped create an atmosphere that players and fans say makes Dick Howser Stadium unique. But it's not just about what happens inside the stadium — it's also the community it builds.

Justin Gardner, a first-year Animal, said the welcoming nature of the group stood out immediately.

"It's the family aspect of it, I mean, everybody here they're so welcoming. I got here, and I've already felt like I'm, I mean there's people in here that I call Aunt, uncle, all that because they're just so nice, everybody's so great," Gardner said.

Vince O'Neal, a Section B Animal, said the bonds formed in the stands go beyond baseball.

"It's friendship, it's camaraderie, it's you know you've got if you're having a problem. Did you cheer it up or talk to we really support each other," O'Neal said.

Brian Matthews, a Section B Animal, said the group welcomes anyone with a passion for FSU.

"You could be an animal from California, You could be an animal from Maryland, You could be an animal from Nebraska. If you have the love and passion for FSU, then you're an Animal," Matthews said.

At a stadium built on tradition, Section B may be one of the loudest reminders that college baseball is about more than just what happens between the lines. Members say they hope the tradition continues for generations to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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