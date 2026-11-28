COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida defeated Florida State 26-10 in the 70th meeting of this historic rivalry, ending the Seminoles' season at 5-7 — one win short of bowl eligibility.

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Florida State's bowl hopes end as rival Florida wins a historic meeting at Doak Campbell Stadium, 26-10

Florida State had plenty to play for on senior day — the 70th edition of a historic rivalry and a chance to extend its season. But it was the Florida Gators who walked away with bragging rights, taking down the Seminoles 26-10 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Seventy meetings, decades of history and no shortage of bad blood separate these two programs. This year, though, there was more than just bragging rights on the line for Florida State. The Seminoles honored their seniors before kickoff, looking to give them at least one more game in the garnet and gold. The task: take down the Florida Gators and secure bowl eligibility.

Florida threatened early, with a deep ball to Singleton Jr. putting the Gators in prime scoring position. But the Seminoles' defense stood tall, making a huge stop on fourth and goal to keep the Gators off the scoreboard. Florida would eventually break through on a direct snap to Jadan Baugh, who took it in for the score. The Gators carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Florida State finally got on the board with 10 minutes to play in the half, as Gabe Panikowski knocked it through the uprights to cut the Gators' lead to 7-3. But Florida answered on the ensuing possession with a field goal of its own, taking a 10-3 lead into the locker room. The Seminoles had 30 minutes left to keep their bowl hopes alive.

In the second half, Florida's Aaron Philo broke free on a third-down scramble to put the Gators in scoring position. But Philo went down on the play, needing help off the field before heading back to the locker room. His backup, Tramell Jones Jr., wasted little time making an impact, taking a quarterback keeper into the end zone to give Florida a 17-3 lead.

On the Seminoles' side, Ashton Daniels also went down with an injury. Kevin Sperry Jr. stepped in, buying himself some time before finding Landen Thomas wide open in the end zone to cut the Gators' lead to seven.

But Florida added a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter, extending its lead to 23-10. Daniels returned to the game, looking to make something happen downfield on one last chance for the Noles, but his deep ball was picked off by Flowers, all but sealing the win for Florida. The Gators tacked on one final field goal to take the 70th edition of this rivalry, 26-10.

Florida State finished the season at 5-7, one win short of bowl eligibility.

"You know, give Florida credit, did a nice job, uh, got a good team and they whooped us," interim head coach Rick Stockstill said. "But I'm extremely proud of our team, uh, we didn't always play good tonight, but I asked him to leave their heart and soul on that field. Play with great effort and competitiveness and toughness and to me, they did that."

"I gave it my all. My teammates gave it their all," FSU lineman Nate Pabst said. "And it, it didn't work out the way I wanted it to. But I love every, each and every one of them, and I love this place."

For Florida State, the season ends one win short of bowl eligibility — and in disappointment for the Seminole faithful. Now, the attention turns to the future of this program as new head coach Glenn Schumann prepares to take the reins and get Florida State football back on track.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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