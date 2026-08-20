COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State women's soccer hosts Florida Atlantic Thursday at 7:00 pm.

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Florida State women's soccer returns home unbeaten, with many new faces

Florida State women's soccer opens its home schedule Thursday against Florida Atlantic, looking to extend a 35-game regular-season non-conference unbeaten streak.

The third-ranked Seminoles enter the home opener 2-0 after starting the season on the road. FSU has yet to allow a goal, while 6 different players have already scored.

The Seminoles are doing it with a largely new roster. Only four of eleven starters return from last year's national championship team. FSU added sixteen newcomers after ten players from last year's squad signed professional contracts.

Head Coach Brian Pensky said the team has found its footing after the opening road trip.

"I think our team is in a much better place than we were a week ago in terms of just having settled in and having a weekend of games. Right, get a couple wins under our belt, right, still gonna be challenges for them, right, they're all our pleasure wondering who started this coming, how many minutes am I getting, all those anx'd things, but tomorrow night when we roll the ball out, the crowd is here and all those things, I think our kids will be flying," Pensky said.

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