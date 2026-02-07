Florida State women's lacrosse makes history with inaugural season

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State women's lacrosse begins its historic inaugural season this weekend. The team is the 13th NCAA Division I program in the ACC, and players are ready to build lasting traditions.

Florida State University is making history as its women's lacrosse program prepares to take the field for the first time as an NCAA Division I team.

After being announced in 2023, Florida State Women's Lacrosse is now set to begin its inaugural season, marking a significant milestone for the university's athletic department.

Florida State is the 13th women's lacrosse program in the ACC, a conference widely considered to be one of the strongest in the country.

"Like literally, our girls are gonna tell a story of how this all came together, you know, so we're building team one, building this amazing facility, and it's just an honor, I think, to be a part of this," Coach Sara Tisdale said.

Building this program didn't happen overnight. Players arrived last summer knowing they weren't just joining a team, they were making history.

"It is so cool you get to create all the traditions at FSU—somewhere that already has a ton of tradition. So it's really special that we get to create our own within our own program," lacrosse player Marleigh Sanders said.

"So excited. I'm so pumped this day has been on the forefront of our mind since June, when we first got here. And yeah, there's nothing more special than feeling, than seeing our stadium be built, a locker room be built and knowing that the school all comes to play on Saturday, so really exciting stuff," lacrosse player Erin Schaefer said.

Tisdale says fans can expect an exciting style of play when the Seminoles take the field.

"I think it's one of the most exciting games to watch. You're going to get a high-scoring game, high pace. We've got a shot clock in place. You're going to see a lot of up-and-down action. Our women are incredibly tough. They train at a very high level every single day, and so I think fans are gonna fall in love with this game," Tisdale said.

While the focus is on opening day, players say the long-term goal is building a winning tradition that lasts beyond this first season.

"I mean, we're a young team, but we're filled with passion and heart, and it's going to be a great game to watch…We're building a program that's going to, you know, leave a legacy on the school and leave a legacy on the athletic department," Catrina Tobin said.

The season opener against Stetson represents more than just the start of a schedule, it marks the beginning of a program hoping to build a lasting legacy at Florida State.

