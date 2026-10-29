COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State Athletics is debuting "Operation Garnet Storm," a new interactive fan experience featuring a first-ever halftime drone show, as the Seminoles host Clemson.

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Florida State unveils 'Operation Garnet Storm' with first-ever drone show for Clemson Halloween game

Florida State is taking its game-day experience to an entirely new level for a Halloween night showdown against Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The new fan experience is being called "Operation Garnet Storm," and Florida State Athletics says it has been in the works since February. The goal, according to athletics leadership, is simple.

"The brief was pretty simple. Honor our traditions, elevate the fan experience, and then define our future," Randy Burdette said.

The night will feature everything from Halloween trunk-or-treat activities to a tribute honoring Seminole legend Peter Warrick and a special military tribute. It will also include something fans have never seen before at Doak — a halftime drone show combined with the Marching Chiefs, stadium lights and fan participation.

"The thing is not just the drone show. It's an interactive experience for the fans. So they're going to be involved in this. Similar to what happens at Super Bowl events," Burdette said.

The new experience also comes at a time when Florida State is asking its fans to stick with the program. University President Richard McCullough acknowledged the frustration surrounding Seminole football, urging fans to continue packing Doak Campbell Stadium. For athletics leadership, that support remains critical.

"Yeah, well, our expectation is always to win. In every sport here, that does not change. That's going to continue. We're coming off of a hard-fought loss in Miami. But one thing is, the team is fighting hard. And we expect that. And we don't, our fans, that's what's going to help us push through these next couple games and for the rest of the season," Burdette said.

While the Seminoles hope to give fans something to celebrate on the field Saturday, Burdette says the surprises won't stop at halftime.

"And then one thing I would just tell everyone: stay for that fourth quarter. Because the difference between what we've done going into the fourth quarter, the end of the third, end of the fourth, is something that's never happened before," Burdette said.

This isn't expected to be just a one-night experience. Florida State Athletics says the fan experience will continue to evolve throughout the remaining home games this season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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