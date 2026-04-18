COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Florida State University community gathered on The Legacy Walk today to reflect and support one another on the one-year anniversary of the tragic campus shooting.

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Florida State University students and faculty gather to reflect one year after the tragic campus shooting

One year after a campus shooting changed Florida State University forever, students and faculty gathered on The Legacy Walk today to reflect, place flowers, and write messages of hope.

Emotions ran high throughout the day as the campus community remembered the lives lost and supported one another. Students said the tragedy is still something they carry with them.

"Just a hard time, it's something I think about every day, is April 17th," a student said.

FSU Student Body President Carson Dale joined the community in reflection.

"I wrote down FSU strong, FSU is strong, FSU's family is strong, FSU's communities strong. I think we've come a long way since a year ago today and I think we're going to keep going forward. The community plays a big role in that being there for one another," Carson Dale said.

Students said the anniversary is not easy, but having community support means a lot.

"It's definitely hard, but it's crazy to be standing in the same role a year later, and I'm grateful for this FSU community and the way that we are all coming together and uniting after such an unthinkable tragedy," Samantha Randall said.

"It's been a long year for a lot of us. It changed a lot of people's lives and how they saw this campus. But it was a good reminder that we are very strong together and that this community is something really good," Evelynn Rhodes said.

Students emphasized the importance of coming together to support one another. Through prayer and song, students joined hand in hand.

"As long as we all keep working together to support one another, and I feel like mental health advocacy is very important, check in on others, we shouldn't be divided. There should be no polarization between people. I just think it's important that we're all here for one another," Kylie Lennard said.

Counseling and Psychological Services are available for students 24/7 at ( 850) 644-TALK (8255)

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