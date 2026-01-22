Florida State University marks 175th anniversary with Capitol celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University celebrated 175 years of education and impact at the State Capitol Wednesday.



The celebration commemorated the school's legacy and future as students met with alumni and lawmakers.

Academic departments and programs set up displays and Seminole Sound performed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Justin White, your college town neighborhood reporter in Downtown Tallahassee.

Florida State University brought its legacy and its future to the Capitol, marking 175 years of education, research, and statewide impact.

Richard McCullough, the 16th president of Florida State University, addressed the crowd, "Happy Capital Day."

He went on saying, "This is a very special celebration because we're celebrating in Florida State our 175th anniversary, a milestone that coincides with our nation's 250th birthday."

With the community and legislative members coming out to support FSU, Clay Ingram, the chief legislative affairs officer at FSU, told me what it means to have this day at the Capitol in front of those decision makers.

"I'm so proud of the impact that FSU has on the state of Florida, the country, and the world. And so for policymakers, for lawmakers, when [they're] making budget decisions, policy decisions, they see our good work firsthand. They don't have to go anywhere to see it. So it couldn't make me happier that they're all here getting to see it today," said Ingram.

From information tables highlighting FSU's diverse academic programs to a pep rally and speeches, the community came together to celebrate Florida State University.

And Carson Dale student body President at FSU spoke about what this day means for students.

"I think today is a great opportunity for students to celebrate everything that FSU does right and all the accomplishments that you had over the past year. And more importantly, I think it's an opportunity for the legislature to connect with students and have an opportunity to interact with all the incredible scholars we have and athletes and everything that makes FSU great," said Dale.

As Florida State marks 175 years, FSU Day highlights the university's influence on education, policy, and communities across the state.

At the Capitol, I'm Justin White, ABC 27.

