COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State University is introducing a new Civics and Liberty Studies degree. The program combines constitutional law and public policy with data analysis to build citizen leaders.

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Florida State University launches new Civics and Liberty Studies degree to build future citizen leaders

For some students, the program at FSU offers a new way to connect big ideas with real-world impact.

Maegan Smarkusky, a junior political science major at Florida State, says the program has already made an impact.

“This program has changed, the Institute for Governance and Civics, has changed my career trajectory,” Smarkusky said.

“I’m thrilled to see this program at FSU. If I had this when I came in as a freshman, I would certainly be doing this major. I know there are going to be students who want to pursue constitutional law. I want to learn more about founding principles and what it means to be a citizen in the United States,” Smarkusky said.

The interdisciplinary program combines courses in constitutional law, political philosophy, and public policy with technical skills like data analysis, statistics, and public opinion research. The program is part of the Institute for Governance and Civics and focuses on building both critical thinking and practical leadership skills.

Ryan Owens, the director of The Institute for Governance and Civics at FSU, highlighted the importance of the new degree.

“It’s a crucial time. Some of our data has shown that 20% of students those age 18 to 29 are amenable to political violence…Greater civics education is correlated with better civic outcomes. And so what we want to do is double down on that, give students a good understanding of the first amendment of what it means to be an American citizen, so they could take those skills into the workforce with them. Take them into the civic space with them and be better citizens be better leaders,” Owens said.

Leaders say this launch also represents a major milestone in the growth and mission of the Institute for Governance and Civics.

Students can enroll now and classes will begin this fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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