COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State Athletics has entered a four-year partnership with Kin Insurance, placing the brand's logo on uniforms across 17 varsity programs — a first in Seminoles history.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Florida State uniforms feature first-ever sponsor patch in partnership with Kin Insurance

The Kin Insurance logo made its debut on Florida State football jerseys Monday night, marking the first time a sponsor's logo has appeared on Florida State athletic uniforms.

Florida State Athletics announced a four-year partnership with the insurance company, making Kin the first brand to have a jersey patch across the Seminoles' athletic program.

The patch is set to roll out across 17 other FSU varsity programs, including basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and women's lacrosse.

FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford said the investment will provide more resources and opportunities for student-athletes.

The agreement runs through the next four years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.