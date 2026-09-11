COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — No. 18 Florida State opens ACC soccer play Friday against an unbeaten NC State squad. The Seminoles haven't lost to the Wolfpack since 1998 — 22 straight meetings without a loss.

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Florida State soccer opens ACC play Friday against unbeaten NC State Wolfpack

No. 18 Florida State opens conference play Friday against an NC State team that has yet to lose this season.

The Wolfpack arrive in Tallahassee 7-0-1, including an unbeaten record on the road. But history is firmly on Florida State's side. The Seminoles haven't lost to NC State since 1998, going unbeaten in the last 22 meetings between the two programs.

Brian Pensky, FSU women's soccer head coach, said the team is still developing its identity but feels ready for the moment.

"In terms of a style and connections and relationships, I think that's a real work in progress, but I think in terms of us not just putting on the jersey and calling us a team, I think in the locker room and emotionally we're becoming a team, and I think we're ready to fight for each other Friday and NC State ACC play," Pensky said.

Conference play has meant championships for Florida State. In Pensky's first four seasons leading the Seminoles, FSU has won five ACC titles — two regular-season championships and three tournament crowns.

Goalkeeper Kate Ockene said the energy inside the program heading into ACC play has been building.

"Yeah, I mean we're so hyped. I mean, it's so exciting ACC play I mean, I'm bias but best conference but I think our positivity is so good. Our energy is so good and I mean, everything again everything is just getting better and better as time goes on, but yeah, it's been super great in the locker room," Ockene said.

The last time these two teams met, NC State nearly ended Florida State's unbeaten streak in the series. The Wolfpack led late before the Seminoles scored with just 35 seconds remaining to force a 1-1 draw.

Florida State begins its pursuit of another ACC championship against NC State on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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