COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — One year after Florida State knocked off Alabama in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are preparing for a rematch under much different circumstances. FSU heads to Tuscaloosa looking to respond on the field as questions surrounding the direction of the program continue to grow.

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Florida State prepares for Alabama rematch amid coaching questions and program scrutiny

Florida State is heading to Tuscaloosa for a rematch against Alabama — one year after a win over the Crimson Tide that felt like a turning point for the program. This time, the Seminoles arrive under much different circumstances.

FSU comes into the game off a disappointing loss to SMU. Athletic Director Michael Alford was fired Monday, and head coach Mike Norvell is facing questions about the direction of his program — questions he addressed directly this week.

"There's been disappointing results, and I've never sat here and tried to make an excuse… It is a result-oriented business. Our results have not been as good as what we want them to be, but I believe in the process. I believe in the work. I believe in the players I get to coach, and we get to go be better," Norvell said.

Norvell says cleaning up the details is where improvement begins. Communication and alignment have been a focus heading into Saturday, particularly after FSU allowed too many drives to continue on third and long.

"We've had too many of those lapses in long-yardage situations that have allowed drives to be able to be extended," Norvell said.

There is some familiarity heading into the matchup. FSU faced Alabama last year, and quarterback Ashton Daniels faced the Crimson Tide during his time at Auburn.

"This is a unique dynamic because we played Alabama last year, they played Ashton last year, so you kind of look at all different scopes of that… but it still comes down to the personnel across the board," Norvell said.

Saturday marks FSU's first road test of the season and a chance to respond on the field against the same program the Seminoles beat a year ago. Norvell says the team has spent the week preparing for the noise and communication challenges that come with playing in Tuscaloosa.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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