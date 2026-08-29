Florida State opens season against New Mexico State at Doak Campbell Stadium

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State opens its 2027 season Saturday night against New Mexico State at Doak Campbell Stadium.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Florida State opens 2027 season against New Mexico State at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State kicks off its 2027 season Saturday night against New Mexico State at Doak Campbell Stadium, giving the Seminoles their first opportunity to show what this year's team is capable of.

The two programs have met just once before — in 1964 — when Florida State won 36-0.

Head coach Mike Norvell said he wants to see his team come out competing at the highest level from the opening snap.

"You know we want to start with our absolute best foot forward," Norvell said.

Norvell said his expectations go beyond the scoreboard.

"I wanna see guys that are fighting for every dang inch. It's out there whether it's kickoff coverage when you kick off return offensively, defensively; are we fighting for the space and then, you know, just to fill our passion, you know I think when you see a team that is going out there, and that's why I've told him I'll go out and have fun. I wanna see the joy of football. For this football team, you come Saturday night, and then you get to continue to build upon that throughout the course of this season," Norvell said.

Fans filling Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday night are bringing expectations of their own.

"Well, we're from Tallahassee, so we're super excited for football season every year, but it just feels more exciting than ever," Julianna Averett said.

An FSU senior attending the game said the program is ready to turn a page.

"I'm hoping to have a successful year, hopefully a lot better than the previous year and just like strive to do more," the fan said.

Other fans echoed that sentiment, with one adding: "I'm hoping to have a successful year, hopefully a lot better than the previous year and just like strive to do more at least a no I'm losing all helmet or helmet. All I want we need attack. We need Big this year," the fan said.

Florida State and New Mexico State kick off at 7 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.