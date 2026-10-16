COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State takes on No. 3 Miami Saturday night in one of college football's most storied rivalries.

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Florida State heads to South Florida on Saturday carrying a chip on its shoulder against No. 3 Miami

Florida State and Miami will renew one of college football's most storied rivalries Saturday night, with the Seminoles entering the matchup at 3-3 and the Hurricanes sitting undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the country.

The two programs have met 70 times, building decades of bragging rights between two of Florida's most historic programs.

"Yeah, it's a big week. This is a game that you train, you prepare for, you know, 365 days a year. And, you know, this game means so much to our program, to our players, to everybody a part of the program, you know, in the university," Mike Norvell said.

The Seminoles are coming off a loss at Louisville and know they will have their hands full against one of the nation's top teams. But for the players suiting up Saturday night, this game is about more than records and rankings.

"I feel like preparation with us we like to keep it the same like routine preparation, because I mean at the end of the day it's just football so you know we all prepared the same but I feel like this week is just we got more of a chip on our shoulder you know coming off the lost Louisville. We got more of a chip on our shoulder this week just to go out there and show people like that's not really what this team is and you know we gonna go out there and you know put on a show," Jayvan Boggs said.

Saturday's game is also an opportunity to change the direction of the Seminoles' season — and add another memorable moment to a rivalry that has spanned generations.

"I mean, it's a, it's one of the great games in all of college football. And it is an absolute blessing for our players, coaches, you know, everybody involved to be able to be a part of this and to be able to go put your best foot forward. And it'll be a game that you remember forever," Norvell said.

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