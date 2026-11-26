COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State faces 20th-ranked rival Florida on Friday with bowl eligibility on the line. Interim coach Rick Stockstill is leaning on the rivalry's deep history to rally his Seminoles.

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Florida State faces rival Florida with bowl eligibility on the line in top in-state showdown

For some, it's the game they've had circled on their calendar all year. But for Florida State, Friday's matchup against the Florida Gators is about more than just bragging rights — it's about keeping their season alive.

Sitting at 5-6, Florida State needs a win over its in-state rival to become bowl eligible. Standing in their way is the 20th-ranked Florida Gators.

Garnet and gold. Orange and blue. A rivalry that has divided the Sunshine State for generations.

And for Florida State interim head coach Rick Stockstill, the memories of playing in this game more than four decades ago haven't faded.

"This is a year-long game. You can lose the first game and forget about it next week. This game lasts for a year and it's special. It's one of the great rivalries in college football and the history of college football," Stockstill said.

Now, he's tasked with passing that message on to a new generation of Seminoles.

"And I just know the elation, the pride that I had, we had winning that game in 1980, you know, was a really special moment. And I told him yesterday, you'll remember it for the rest of your life," Stockstill said.

For the players, the message has landed.

"Like Coach Stockstill and players that been here, they instill that this is nothing like a regular team we play weekly; this is a yearly game, so everybody is prepared," FSU safety Ashlynd Barker said.

After struggling offensively against NC State last weekend, Stockstill confirmed that Ashton Daniels will remain the starting quarterback. Defensively, the Seminoles will have to account for a Florida offense that can hurt teams both through the air and on the ground.

But Stockstill says the outcome will come down to what his team does.

"The outcome of this game is not going to be determined by what Florida does. The outcome of this game is going to be determined by what we do and I truly believe that," Stockstill said.

With Glenn Schumann now named the next head coach of Florida State, there's plenty of attention on what comes next for this program. But for Stockstill and his players, that can wait.

"Man, we got to give this football program, and I'll say it until I'm not up here ever again, but we owe it to Coach Bowden, the football program, and these fans of Florida State to do whatever it takes to put our best effort out there Friday," Stockstill said.

One more win to reach bowl eligibility — and what better way to get it than against your in-state rival in front of your home crowd?

Kickoff is set for 3:30 Friday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium, and you can watch on ABC 27.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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