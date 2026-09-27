COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State defeated Central Arkansas 34-7 and Florida A&M fell to Alabama A&M 40-21 on Saturday in College Town, with both programs looking to bounce back from previous losses.

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Florida State dominates Central Arkansas while FAMU falls to Alabama A&M, 40-21

Florida State 34, Central Arkansas 7.

The Seminoles hosted Central Arkansas at Doak Campbell Stadium on Family Weekend, a game that carried extra meaning for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, as the Bears are his alma mater. Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown is also a former teammate of Norvell's from their time at UCA.

Florida State wasted no time getting on the board. Just three plays into the game, quarterback Ashton Daniels connected with Duce Robinson across the middle for the opening score, putting the Seminoles up 7-0.

After a defensive stop, Uzma Kromah found a lane and took it to the end zone, extending the lead to 14-0 after the first quarter.

Florida State continued to apply pressure in the second quarter. Gabe Panikowski knocked through a field goal to push the lead to 17-0, and Kromah added his second touchdown of the day on a direct snap, making it 24-0.

Central Arkansas got on the board before halftime when Jalen Washington took a direct snap and found the end zone, sending the Seminoles into the break with a 24-7 lead.

The Seminoles carried their momentum into the second half. On their first possession, Daniels found Jayvan Boggs for a touchdown, and Florida State never looked back, finishing with a 34-7 victory.

"Definitely to be back in Doak Campbell Stadium, great to get a win. Obviously, you go back, and you watch through the game, and just the different sequences kind of a unique dynamic into today's game we came out started fast you were able to put points up on the board yeah just had some explosive play that showed up …big task ahead but you're definitely glad to finish 1-0 today and see guys get out there and compete," Norvell said.

FAMU 21, Alabama A&M 40

At Bragg Memorial Stadium, the Rattlers opened SWAC play against Alabama A&M but fell 40-21, dropping their second straight home game.

FAMU trailed 21-7 in the second quarter when Antonio Camon came up with an interception, giving the Rattlers offense a scoring opportunity. Quarterback Armond Parker went deep and connected with Petty for six points. However, Alabama A&M blocked the extra point and returned it for two, making it 23-13 Bulldogs at halftime.

The Rattlers opened the second half with a scoring drive. Parker rolled out and found tight end Lawrence Wright IV for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 23-19. FAMU then went for two, and Parker again found Petty to make it a two-point game at 23-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs responded in the fourth quarter. A long Alabama A&M drive ended with Byron Perrilliat punching it in from 12 yards out, extending the lead to 30-21. After an interception on FAMU's next possession, Perrilliat found the end zone again for his second touchdown of the quarter, pushing the score to 37-21.

Turnovers plagued the Rattlers down the stretch as FAMU fell 40-21.

"Honestly, just not good enough right now. We are just not a good team right now; we play good in spurts, so we gotta find a way to put it together for 4 quarters. So, at the end of the day, we got some young guys. I think the bye week is coming at a good time for us to restart this thing and get some guys in there, some younger guys that we think are going to get us going down the line," Quinn Gray said.

Thomas University

In another area result, Thomas University earned its first win under head coach Dan Pippin on Homecoming night, setting a program record with 43 points.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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