COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State University is marking 175 years of history with FSU 175 Live, uniting the Seminole community for homecoming through music, entertainment and school spirit.

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Florida State celebrates 175 years with homecoming festivities uniting the Seminole community

Florida State University is celebrating 175 years of history with a homecoming week designed to bring the Seminole community together for a milestone 175 years in the making.

The celebration features music, energy, and plenty of garnet and gold. FSU 175 Live is bringing the Seminole community together for a night of music, entertainment and school spirit.

For some, it's another chance to celebrate the school they love. For others, it's an opportunity to be part of a milestone that doesn't come around very often.

Organizers put in extra effort to make this year's homecoming stand out.

"Being the 175th anniversary of FSU, we worked really hard to make a bigger and better homecoming this year. Obviously, we have a wonderful community-wide event today with thousands of attendees, and we're really working really hard to include the Seminole tribe in our festivities as well as reflect on our history," Nicole Garrow said.

Garrow is the director of FSU homecoming and an FSU student.

For students, homecoming is a tradition worth preserving for future generations.

"As a second year honestly, as a first year, like just coming into FSU, everything was very new, and homecoming was one of the events that really brought me and showed me the culture of FSU and the pride that FSU has with the Seminole tribe, everything…I really wanted to make sure I embody those traditions, and I keep the festivities going on for future students just like me who came on campus and didn't know what was going on and they saw the culture, and they were like I wanna be a part of that," Daphne Geffrard said.

Geffrard is the festival chair and an FSU student.

And while Florida State is looking back at 175 years of history, the neighbors here are already making memories that will become part of its future. While the music will eventually stop and the crowds will head home, the memories being made here will become another part of Florida State's history.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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