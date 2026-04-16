Florida State and Florida A&M law students celebrate high passing rates on the state bar exam

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Graduates from Florida State University and Florida A&M University are celebrating high pass rates on the Florida bar exam.

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Florida State and Florida A&M law students celebrate high passing rates on the recent state bar exam

Passing the bar exam is one of the biggest hurdles for any law student. The test is designed to measure knowledge and the ability to apply it under pressure.

This year, FSU had the highest percentage of first-time takers pass the bar among Florida's university system, with six of seven passing. At Florida State, students spend months preparing for the exam.

Jami Ferrell, director of bar success at the FSU College of Law, highlighted the dedication required to pass.

"It rewarded them for their hard work, their effort," Ferrell said.

"Really hitting it hard and packing in a full days work every day, you know, we’re probably looking at eight hours or so of work each day of studying and and just mastering those topics and making sure they’ve got that recall ready and prepared," Ferrell said.

"85.7 is fantastic. You still wish for that 14.3% to get it to 100, so you’re loving that we were successful enough to be lucky this time to be the top of the state," Ferrell added.

Over at Florida A&M University, professors have been prepping students for the bar since the first day of school. This year, 10 out of 15 first-time test takers from FAMU's College of Law in Orlando passed the exam.

Cecil Howard, dean of the FAMU College of Law, emphasized the school's commitment to student success.

"We have the mindset that you are preparing for the bar exam when you get here, when you first get here. We provide free, I mean completely 100% free of charge, so our students have access to our bar company's platform, constantly giving you this information," Howard said.

"When you get those results, you jump for joy, you scream, you shout," Howard said.

"Just to see the expression and the joy and the shout and screams and all their parents there and family and friends are there when they take that oath, it’s just a special thing," Howard added.

With the results now in, many of those graduates are expected to begin their legal careers in the coming months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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