COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The camp, now in its 31st year, draws more than 400 middle and high school students from across the country to Tallahassee each summer.

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Florida A&M's Marching 100 summer camp shapes next generation of musicians and leaders

For 80 years, Florida A&M's Marching 100 has become one of the most recognizable bands in college athletics. But every tradition has to begin somewhere.

For one week every summer, the sounds echoing across Florida A&M's campus don't just belong to the Marching 100. Middle and high school students from around the country come to Tallahassee hoping to sharpen their skills — and maybe one day earn a spot in one of the country's most celebrated marching bands.

"The Foster Five they called them. They started this summer band and we started with 80 students from around the country and now today we have 435 students who are here as far away as Detroit, Michigan," FAMU Director of Bands Dr. Shelby Chipman said.

Among those students is Michelle "Silver" Garza, who traveled from Houston, Texas, to attend.

"I wanted to go to the number one HBCU in the nation. I shot my shot. I made it in and I aspire to be part of the marching hundred," Garza said.

But instructors say some of the biggest lessons happen away from the music.

"It's more than just the music; it's about life. You know we practice our virtues, of course, with our band model about character of course, dedication and service, and music and march, but certainly with this camp," Chipman said.

The camp challenges students in every part of the musical experience, from marching fundamentals to concert ensembles.

"This camp is very humbling. I think it's the hardest camp I've ever been to and it's really teaching me that I have a lot of growth to do not only physically, but mentally on my instrument," camper Sarah Ikaddi said.

Those lessons are part of what has made the camp a tradition of its own, now entering its 31st year. Former campers who are now current Marching 100 members are giving back to the program.

"Like this was a great experience when I came up as a camper, it was really influential to why I decided to come to the school. It also just helps you musically, whether or not you choose to come to FAMU… The whole camp. I've been thinking about like I did this before and now I'm actually like helping back and giving back," former camper and current Marching 100 member Laurie Accede said.

As the Marching 100 prepares to celebrate its 80th anniversary this fall, students like Eddie Williams say the band's legacy is exactly what drew them to the camp.

"I just fell in love with the sound that FAMU had to offer and all that I can get from it, so now I just wanna be in the 100," Williams said.

Organizers hope the lessons — and maybe even the dream of joining the Marching 100 one day — stay with students long after they leave campus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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