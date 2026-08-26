COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FAMU President Marva Johnson outlines year-two goals including a 70% graduation rate, Carnegie R1 status, and two key leadership hires.

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Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson looks ahead as year two of her presidency begins

Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson is marking more than a year in office with a list of ambitious benchmarks she says will define her second year leading the Tallahassee university.

"It's been amazing. They say that time flies when you're having fun, and so I must have had a whole lot of fun over the last year because I cannot believe we're already a year and about 20 days into this administration," Johnson said.

One year ago, I sat down with Johnson as she marked her first 100 days leading the university. Now, with year one behind her, Johnson says FAMU has made progress — but she's setting the bar even higher for what comes next.

"I'm not calling it a dream. I'm calling it a covenant. That is our deliverable," Johnson said.

That deliverable centers on getting more FAMU students across the graduation stage in four years. Johnson wants the university's four-year graduation rate to eventually reach 70%. She says the largest incoming freshman class FAMU has seen in more than a decade will be expected to hit that mark by 2030.

"We're going to start this year off with helping the students understand the significance of finishing in four. So that is one thing we want to instill in this cohort that's coming in this year, is the expectation that we are accountable for helping them finish in four," Johnson said.

Johnson says that means continuing investments made during year one, including more academic advising, new learning spaces, and more on-campus housing.

But graduation isn't the only number Johnson is watching. FAMU is also continuing its push to become the nation's first public HBCU to reach Carnegie R1 research status. The university has already surpassed $85 million in annual research expenditures. Johnson says the bigger challenge now is producing more doctoral graduates.

"To get to Carnegie R1, you only need to have $50 million in research expenditures. Our challenge has been in getting that Ph.D. production... We've grown from an average of 23 Ph.D's annually to about 40 now. We just need to get to 70, and that 70 needs to be something that's sustainable," Johnson said.

Financial stability has also been a particular focus during Johnson's first year. Before her presidency, a state audit revealed FAMU had financial and accounting issues. Johnson says the university has since strengthened its financial infrastructure, including adding 3 CPAs to an accounting department she says had none when she arrived.

Johnson also acknowledged one area where she wishes she had moved faster — filling two key leadership roles.

"If there's one thing I wish that I could have done sooner, it would have been securing those two leaders," Johnson said.

Those leaders are a chief financial officer and a chief human resources officer. Johnson says she isn't just looking to fill the positions. She wants a financial strategist to help plan for FAMU's next phase of growth and an HR leader focused on the faculty and staff behind the students.

"I've got to pour into the people who pour into the students," Johnson said.

That growth could be significant. Johnson says FAMU is planning for a future that could include 13,000 students — meaning more housing, labs, and campus infrastructure will be needed.

After a first year Johnson describes as progress, year two now comes with numbers she'll be measured against: 70% of students graduating in four years, 70 doctoral graduates a year on the path toward R1, and two leadership positions she says she still needs to fill.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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