Florida A&M University honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy through community celebration and service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University honored Martin Luther King Jr. Friday with a community celebration featuring choir performances, sermons and messages of unity.



The convocation service was held in Lee Hall.

Members of the community, students, and faculty took part in the event.

Watch the video to hear from those who spoke at the convocation.

Florida A&M University honors Martin Luther King Jr. legacy through community celebration and service

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Early Friday, Florida A&M University reflected on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. not just through remembrance, but through action.

James Moran, the Director of Pharmacy Alumni Engagement at FAMU, said, “So I say to you today, my friends, that I still have a dream, a dream that’ll allow me to sing the new meaning of 'My Country, 'tis of Thee.'”

I'm Justin White, your college town neighborhood reporter, from moments of service to messages of unity, honoring Dr. King’s impact and his call for continued change.

From FAMU choir performances filling Lee Hall to powerful sermons, Dr. King’s dream remains alive at Florida A&M University.

Guest speaker and FAMU alum Pastor Darrick McGhee, Sr. shared what Dr. King means to him and how we can use his message.

“For me, Dr. Martin Luther King was inspirational. Of course, I've never met him before, but just what he stood for. There are moments when I get really exhausted and weary. His speech is still true, and so for me, but I want leave for everybody, is that the dream still lives. And no matter what it looks like, no matter what it feels, the dream still lives, so keep pressing forward,” said Pastor McGhee.

And SGA President and University Trustee Zayla Bryant, who presided over the program, expressed what it meant to see the community come together for an event like this.

“The dream is shared. It’s not just one person‘s vision for what it means to be excellent, what it means to be prosperous, or amazing, or even powerful. Because I think in this moment, you see how everybody has one aspect of this beautiful mosaic that we all like. And so moments like this, they’re not done by one person, it's done by collective, and so I’m glad to be a part of that collective,” said Bryant.

For the FAMU community, events like today’s are more than a celebration, they’re a reminder that Dr. King’s dream continues to guide and inspire each generation.

At Florida A&M University, I’m Justin White, ABC 27.

