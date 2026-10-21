COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Students organizing with Dream Defenders at FAMU are raising concerns about AI-powered surveillance and what it could mean for privacy and their futures.

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Florida A&M students join nationwide walkout calling for a pause on artificial intelligence development

Students at Florida A&M University joined a nationwide walkout Tuesday, calling for a freeze on artificial intelligence.

The walkout is part of a national day of action, with more than 50 locations across the country expected to participate. Organizers are calling for a pause on new AI development until the public has more say in how the technology is used, a share in its economic benefits, and stronger safety protections.

But here at FAMU, students are focusing on a more specific concern — how AI could be used to monitor people and their communities. Students organizing with Dream Defenders are raising concerns about AI-powered surveillance and what it could mean for privacy and even their futures.

They say they want their voices heard as the technology continues to evolve.

"I believe this is important for us to walk because we have to stay for ourselves. You know the workday cases where the lawsuit where students were being turned down, you know, and it wasn't even by recruiter. It was by AI so we as a young workforce should be speaking for ourselves, for the community around us, for the next generation so we can be able to have job opportunities," Adriana Clanton said.

And while Tuesday's walkout is part of a larger national movement, students here at FAMU say they want people to think about how artificial intelligence could affect their own lives and communities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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