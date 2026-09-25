COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FAMU's Board of Trustees is calling for sweeping changes at the university's Developmental Research School after a third-party review uncovered concerns about leadership, finances, and staff credentials.

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FAMU trustees demand 14-day fix plan for Developmental Research School amid audit findings

Florida A&M University's Board of Trustees is demanding a plan to fix serious problems at the university's Developmental Research School after a third-party auditor presented 15 recommendations calling for changes to leadership, governance, financial controls and accountability.

Board of Trustees Chair Deveron Gibbons set the tone early.

"I don't feel that about DRS. I feel like this: we either get rid of it or fix it," Gibbons said.

The recommendations include recurring financial reporting, stronger internal controls, a study of teacher compensation and certification, and appointing a transition and implementation officer who would report to FAMU's president.

Trustee Victor Young stressed the importance of both leadership and financial oversight.

"Everything rises and falls on leadership… number two, they need a financial statement monthly, a month closed every month with clean schedules so that we can manage the business," Young said.

Concerns extend beyond finances. Trustees heard that roughly one-third of DRS faculty hold professional certifications, about one-third hold temporary certificates, and another third are district certified. The committee also said some school leaders do not have the leadership credentials trustees want to see.

That credentialing gap has a direct impact on the school's relationship with FAMU. Teachers without professional certification cannot host college education interns, and currently just one FAMU student is interning at DRS.

Gibbons did not hold back in his assessment.

"I want this fixed… if people got to go, they got to go… we have no controls. We don't know what's going on. We have uncredentialed people. It's a mess. It really is a mess," Gibbons said.

Trustees are not willing to wait months for results. Gibbons called for a response within two weeks.

"I expect for us … to get something back that says in 14 days, here's how it's going to be fixed. If heads got to roll, I'm fine with it," Gibbons said.

FAMU President Marva Johnson told trustees she heard their message, saying DRS will be a priority and that the university needs to "run faster" on addressing the issues.

But a source with direct knowledge of DRS operations, who asked to remain anonymous, says there is another side to the story. The source says DRS recently earned Accreditation with Merit from Cognia, the accreditation authority, and that the school is also working with other schools to help them reach their own accreditation goals.

On academics, the source says the school's reading data earned DRS a B grade — and that the school was just 2.5 points away from an A.

The source also raised questions about the third-party review itself, saying the outside auditor spent only about 30 minutes with DRS and that there was not much involvement from the school in the process.

On the question of student safety, which was raised during the trustees meeting, the source said there is nothing to worry about, pointing to the gates and fences that wrap around the campus.

That 14-day deadline is now the next milestone to watch. Trustees want a report from the president laying out how these issues will be fixed and how the university will move DRS forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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