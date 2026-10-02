COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Two new dilution refrigerators at FAMU's Center for Plasma Science and Technology give researchers and students tools to study quantum computing at temperatures colder than outer space.

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FAMU opens quantum computing lab reaching temperatures colder than outer space, backed by NSF grants

Florida A&M University has launched a new quantum research lab, installing two dilution refrigerators inside its Center for Plasma Science and Technology to give researchers and students the tools to study quantum computing and quantum materials at temperatures colder than outer space.

"We're going to be looking in this lab at quantum computing and quantum materials. This is one of the most exciting fields in the world today," Charles Weatherford, Vice President for Research at Florida A&M University, said.

The machines can reach temperatures as low as 8 milliKelvin — approximately minus 273.2 degrees Celsius — colder than the temperature of outer space.

"Oh, it's really cold. This guy can go down to about 8 milliKelvin. 8 milliKelvin is minus 273.2 degree Celsius. Extremely, extremely low. It's even lower than the temperature out of space," Wei Guo, a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering professor, said.

That extreme cold has a purpose. Quantum bits — or qubits — are incredibly sensitive. Cooling them to these temperatures helps researchers better control their quantum states, allowing them to study how quantum computing works.

The team is working with qubits fabricated through MIT Lincoln Lab's Quantum Foundry. Researchers say quantum computing could eventually help tackle complex problems — from weather forecasting and hurricane modeling to medicine and materials research.

"For instance, it's very hard to predict the weather. For instance, hurricanes. We experience hurricanes every year. So how to predict what is the path of that tornado or hurricane? It's very difficult to predict. But with advanced computing tools, one may be able to do it," Guo said.

That hands-on experience will be available to both undergraduate and graduate students.

Getting the lab to this point took a major investment. Two National Science Foundation grants — each worth $5 million over five years — are supporting the research. FAMU's Office of Title III also helped fund preparations to get the lab ready.

The investment also plays into FAMU's push toward R-1 research status.

"When you look at the type of research that's being done with this and the future research will be done, that will help us to bring in more money. If we bring in more money, we're going to attract more students, more students in our doctoral program. We have more students in our doctoral program; we'll graduate to 70 per year to get us to the R1 and it'll bring in resources needed in the area of the research to support what we need," Erick Akins, Executive Director of Title III Programs at FAMU, said.

"This takes us to a whole nother level, none of this is happening at any other HBCU only FAMU," Akins said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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