FAMU honors African American military service with new exhibition for America 250 & Black History Month

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU's new exhibition honors African American military service for Black History Month and America's 250th anniversary with artifacts and veteran stories.

Florida A&M University is celebrating both Black History Month and America's 250th anniversary with a new exhibition that highlights the vital role African Americans have played in shaping the nation through military service.

The temporary exhibit is housed inside the Meek-Eaton Black Archives and features materials from the Meek-Eaton African American Military Collection and private family donations.

"People of color have been a part of every military war in America in support of American values and just to be able to showcase that we did exist, just to be able to showcase that these materials are these uniforms you can't erase that," said Timothy A. Barber, Director of Museum Operations at FAMU.

One of the donations comes from Retired Colonel Ronald Joe, a FAMU alumnus who said the university helped shape his military career.

"It's a great big warm feeling to see it," Joe said.

Joe credits FAMU with his achievements in the military.

"What's important is that all of that happened here at Florida A&M University. I came in here as a freshman from Daytona Beach, and I went to 4 years of here, and what I've been able to achieve or equal is based on the education, the ROTC training that I got here, and the support of other rattlers throughout the world and the nation," Joe said.

The exhibit showcases uniforms, medals, photographs, documents, and personal artifacts spanning from the American Revolution through modern conflicts. It also features an in-person kiosk from the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs that provides access to video interviews and personal stories submitted by veterans across the country.

Dr. Pia Woodley, Chair of the Florida Veterans Association, said preserving those stories is critical.

"So this serves as a repository of veteran stories, and that's so important to have the service in the life of that veteran archive. When you have a story recorded here is also registered with the Library of Congress," Woodley said.

The exhibition will remain open through August 2026 and is free to the public. The exhibition serves as Florida A&M University's contribution to the America250 Florida commemoration, while also kicking off Black History Month.

