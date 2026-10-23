COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Rattlers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bragg Memorial Stadium after the parade as alumni, students, and families mark the celebration on The Hill.

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FAMU homecoming continues with parade along new route Saturday; road closures begin at 6 a.m.

From the Marching 100 to generations of alumni returning home, FAMU homecoming is about much more than just football — and the celebration continues Saturday with a full day of events.

But before you head out, there's one important change to keep in mind: this year's homecoming parade will follow a new route.

The parade begins at 8 a.m. Starting along FAMU Way, it will head south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, pass Lee Hall and finish at Osceola Street. Road closures begin at 6 a.m.

After the parade, the celebration continues with tailgating before the Rattlers take the field against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

For students and alumni, it's another opportunity to celebrate the traditions that make The Hill so special.

"I'm so excited it's wonderful to see everyone. Come together and enjoy this wonderful moment. As a senior, You know this is my last year so I'm hoping to make it big," student Chrislove Ceant said.

For families, homecoming has become a yearly tradition.

"The reason homecoming is special to us is because we brought our son up here about 4-5 years ago and it just became a part of a family tradition that we come out and celebrate homecoming with him," FAMU parent David West said.

Whether you're coming for the parade or the football game, FAMU is encouraging everyone to plan ahead — especially with the new parade route and early road closures.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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