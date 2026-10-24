COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — The beats are dropping, Rattlers are dancing and the orange and green is everywhere. It's Friday at Florida A&M University, and homecoming is in full swing.

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FAMU homecoming brings love and Rattler spirit as recently engaged alumni couple returns for FAMFest

The Will Packer Amphitheatre is packed with students, alumni and visitors enjoying FAMFest. For some, it's a chance to catch up with old friends. For others, it's about making new memories.

And for one recently engaged alumni couple, it's a chance to celebrate their next chapter together. Both Brian Hunter and Mareka Lovett graduated from FAMU, and now they're returning as future husband and wife.

"We met in Orlando, actually a couple years ago we got engaged February so we're both FAMUINS and I didn't even know you we were in Tucker Hall at the same time," Hunter said.

Love isn't the only thing in the air. There's plenty of music, food and Rattler spirit to go around.

Local vendors have set up shop, selling FAMU merchandise, clothing and food. It's an opportunity for small businesses to reach the homecoming crowd while being part of one of FAMU's biggest celebrations of the year.

And whether they're here for the music, the shopping or just to reconnect, Rattlers are finding their own reasons to celebrate.

FAMFest is just one part of the homecoming festivities. With more events still ahead, Rattlers have plenty more reasons to celebrate this weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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