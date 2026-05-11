FAMU graduation ceremony generates $300k in donations for future Rattlers

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida A&M University's alumnus Omar Goff pledged $100,000 at graduation, and two partners matched it, generating $300,000 for scholarships, student engagement, and entrepreneurship in under 10 minutes. A powerful example of alumni investment in the next generation.

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FAMU graduation ceremony generates $300,000 in donations for future Rattlers

Florida A&M University's graduation ceremony became a landmark moment in philanthropy when alumnus and keynote speaker Omar Goff announced a $100,000 personal donation to his alma mater — and two additional partners stepped forward to match it.

Goff, an End-to-End Commercial Leader at Head and Shoulders, told graduates and their families the gift would support scholarship money, student engagement, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

"So today I'm honored to announce that I'm giving 100,000 dollars of my personal money to the university," Goff said.

The announcement drew a major reaction from those inside the ceremony. Moments later, the impact grew even larger when two additional partners stepped forward to match Goff's contribution: Melvin and Monique Rodriguez, Founders of Mielle, and Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO of TIAA.

Goff reflected on the responsibility alumni carry in sustaining institutions like FAMU.

"But when it comes to giving, we've got some serious work to do because institutions like this, they don't just sustain themselves. They require us because possibility without action is just a dream, and action without excellence is just effort," Goff said.

University leaders say alumni donations play a major role in opening doors for students who may need additional support. Dr. Brandi Tatum-Fedrick, Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the FAMU Foundation, described how the funds would be put to use.

"Scholarships, the possibility of exceeding and going beyond, and not having to worry about the financial burden that could be behind that, I'm student enhancement and engagement, the Mielle founders, their hundred thousand is going to entrepreneurships," Tatum-Fedrick said.

Tatum-Fedrick said the speed and scale of the giving made the moment extraordinary.

"The Impact of receiving $300,000 in less than a 10-minute speech is amazing, right, for someone to get up and say this is what they're gonna do and they believe in the work that is being done here is exciting and I know rattlers everywhere are gonna join in and this is gonna be the movement and this is what's gonna take us to the next level," Tatum-Fedrick said.

University leaders say the donations also represent something larger — a commitment from alumni and friends of FAMU to ensure future Rattlers have the same opportunity to succeed as those who came before them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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